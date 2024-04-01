Milkshakes are a great choice to cool off on a warm, sunny day, or even to simply enjoy an indulgent dessert if you just want to treat yourself to something sweet. Whether you prefer your shakes classic and with no frills or overloaded with toppings, sauces and even other desserts, there are plenty of shops around the country serving up their must-try take on the popular treat.

24/7 Tempo compiled a list of the best place in each state to get a shake, with many of the choices favoring old-fashioned and classic styles rather than modern, loaded concoctions. The site based its rankings on reviews and ratings from several platforms like Yelp, TripAdvisor and Foursquare as well as local websites.

According to the list, the best place in all of North Carolina to get a milkshake is Tony's Ice Cream near Charlotte, a family-owned shop which, per its website, makes its ice cream "right next door" to the restaurant and even sells its ice cream to other restaurants and stores around the state. 24/7 Tempo suggests ordering the black walnut shake to sample something sweet and unique.

Tony's Ice Cream is located at 604 E. Franklin Boulevard #7111 in Gastonia.

