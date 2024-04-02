College Student Found Dead In Frat House Weeks Before Graduation
By Jason Hall
April 2, 2024
A Bucknell University student was found dead inside a fraternity house just weeks before he was scheduled to graduate.
Christian Samay, 22, of Mountain Lakers, New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house on University Avenue Saturday (March 30) afternoon, the Tribune-Democrat reported.
"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the death of a Bucknell student on campus today. Together we mourn the passing of Christian Samay ’24. This is an unspeakable loss for the Bucknell community, and our hearts go out Christian’s family and friends," said Bucknell University president John Bravman said in a statement shared on the school's website.
Bravman noted that Samay's death was "not suspicious" and unrelated to a reported active shooter incident that led to a campus lockdown the previous night.
“I wish to note that his death was unrelated to last night’s active shooter alert and campus lockdown and that the circumstances are not suspicious,” he said. “I call upon all Bucknellians to support each other in this difficult time, and to keep Christian’s family in your prayers.”
An investigation into Samay's death is ongoing and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday (April 2), Union County Coroner Dominick Adamo confirmed to PennLive.com.
Bucknell canceled classes on Monday (April 1) and made counselors and campus chaplains available to grieving students in the wake of Samay's death. The school didn't provide additional details on exactly where his body was found or how he is suspected to have died.
Samay was set to graduate with a bachelor's degree in political science and interned at M&T bank in Baltimore, the investment firm KBW in Florham Park, New Jersey, and Digital Capital Advisors in New York City, according to his LinkedIn account.