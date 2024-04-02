College Student Found Dead In Frat House Weeks Before Graduation

A Bucknell University student was found dead inside a fraternity house just weeks before he was scheduled to graduate.

Christian Samay, 22, of Mountain Lakers, New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house on University Avenue Saturday (March 30) afternoon, the Tribune-Democrat reported.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the death of a Bucknell student on campus today. Together we mourn the passing of Christian Samay ’24. This is an unspeakable loss for the Bucknell community, and our hearts go out Christian’s family and friends," said Bucknell University president John Bravman said in a statement shared on the school's website.

Bravman noted that Samay's death was "not suspicious" and unrelated to a reported active shooter incident that led to a campus lockdown the previous night.