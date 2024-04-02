J. Cole's Dreamville Fest Adds Two Surprise Artists To Star-Studded Lineup

J. Cole's Dreamville Fest has announced two surprise guests to its all-star lineup.



On Monday, April 1, the North Carolina-based music festival posted an updated flyer featuring 50 Cent as a performer on the first night right below SZA. NC native Hunxho has also joined the lineup for the second day of the festival. Both artists will perform instead of Chris Brown and Muni Long, who were apart of the original run of show when it was announced last month.



"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Chris Brown and Muni Long are no longer performing at Dreamville Fest," the caption of the announcement states.