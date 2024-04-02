J. Cole's Dreamville Fest Adds Two Surprise Artists To Star-Studded Lineup
By Tony M. Centeno
April 2, 2024
J. Cole's Dreamville Fest has announced two surprise guests to its all-star lineup.
On Monday, April 1, the North Carolina-based music festival posted an updated flyer featuring 50 Cent as a performer on the first night right below SZA. NC native Hunxho has also joined the lineup for the second day of the festival. Both artists will perform instead of Chris Brown and Muni Long, who were apart of the original run of show when it was announced last month.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Chris Brown and Muni Long are no longer performing at Dreamville Fest," the caption of the announcement states.
The announcement's timing had fans questioning the seriousness of the update, which came down just days before the doors open at Dorothea Dix Park this Saturday, April 6. However, Dreamville spokesman Trey Hicks told WRAL the switch-up is real.
Dreamville founder J. Cole, Nicki Minaj and SZA are still booked to headline the event. There will also be performances from Jeezy, Monica, ScHoolboy Q, JID, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty, Sexyy Red, Jeremih, Key Glock, EARTHGANG, Teezo Touchdown, Lute, Omen and more.
Dreamville Fest will be Cole's first live performance since Kendrick Lamar fired shots at him and Drake on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That." The song has since spread like wildfire and has received co-signs from the likes of Rick Ross and celebrity athletes like LeBron James, who was recently spotted rapping Kdot's verse on the court while warming up for a recent game. Drake has offered several cryptic responses, but Cole has yet to comment on the record. We'll see if he speaks on the situation this weekend.