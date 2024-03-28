Drake Addresses His Enemies Amid Beef With Kendrick Lamar & Others
By Tony M. Centeno
March 28, 2024
Drake's got a lot of enemies, and he's fully aware that tensions are rising even among those who he used to be cool with.
In the early hours of Thursday, March 28, Drizzy posted several photos to his Instagram timeline. Most of them are of himself except for one with his new muse Sexyy Red. While the photos seem innocent enough, it's his caption that has fans and critics alike all charged up.
"They rather go to war with me than admit they are their own worst enemy 😂," Drake wrote.
Fans have several theories about who he could be referring to. Some think it's aimed at Kendrick Lamar, who recently dissed him on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" off their new joint album WE DON'T TRUST YOU. Although they've collaborated together in the past, Drake and Kdot haven't been on good terms for quite some time. Fans also believe also the taunting caption could be a jab at the "Type Sh*t" duo as well, especially since Pluto seemingly fired his own shots at Drake on the title track of their album.
Other rappers who may be in Drake's cross hairs are Nav and Rick Ross after they both recently unfollowed him on Instagram. Rozay, who has several hit songs with Drake, also appeared on "Everyday Hustle" from WE DON'T TRUST YOU. The Miami rapper reportedly unfollowed Drizzy a few days before the "Money In The Grave" MC hit the stage in Sunrise, Fla. for the final stretch of his "It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour" with Lil Wayne. Drake seemingly responded to the drama involving Kendrick, Future and Metro all while Ross' ex-girlfriend Cristina Mackey was in a premium seat near the stage.
“A lot of people ask me how I’m feeling... I’ma let you know I’m feeling," Drake said during the show. "Listen, the same way I’m feeling is the same way I want you to walk out this building tonight... I got my f**king head up high, my back straight, I’m 10 f**king toes down in Florida and anywhere else I go! And I know that no matter what, there’s not a n***a on this Earth that could ever f**k with me in my life!”
Neither Nav nor Ross have verbally responded to Drake's shots. However, Rozay was spotted vibing out to "Like That" while he was riding around in his car earlier this week.
