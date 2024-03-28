Drake Addresses His Enemies Amid Beef With Kendrick Lamar & Others

Fans have several theories about who he could be referring to. Some think it's aimed at Kendrick Lamar, who recently dissed him on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" off their new joint album WE DON'T TRUST YOU. Although they've collaborated together in the past, Drake and Kdot haven't been on good terms for quite some time. Fans also believe also the taunting caption could be a jab at the "Type Sh*t" duo as well, especially since Pluto seemingly fired his own shots at Drake on the title track of their album.



Other rappers who may be in Drake's cross hairs are Nav and Rick Ross after they both recently unfollowed him on Instagram. Rozay, who has several hit songs with Drake, also appeared on "Everyday Hustle" from WE DON'T TRUST YOU. The Miami rapper reportedly unfollowed Drizzy a few days before the "Money In The Grave" MC hit the stage in Sunrise, Fla. for the final stretch of his "It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour" with Lil Wayne. Drake seemingly responded to the drama involving Kendrick, Future and Metro all while Ross' ex-girlfriend Cristina Mackey was in a premium seat near the stage.