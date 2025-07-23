WATCH: First Look At Buffalo Bills 'Hard Knocks' Series Released

By Jason Hall

July 23, 2025

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills
Photo: Getty Images

The first trailer for the upcoming season of HBO's popular NFL training camp docuseries Hard Knocks featuring the Buffalo Bills was shared by NFL Films on Wednesday (July 23).

"Right here, right now.  Join NFL MVP Josh Allen and the @BuffaloBills for #HardKnocks: Training Camp premiering August 5 on HBO Max," NFL Films wrote on its X account.

The trailer includes reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, who recently married Academy Award nominated actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, being described "as Superman right now" and "the best player in the building" by NFL pundits in the trailer. Allen is coming off his first career NFL MVP season and recently agreed to a salary cap friendly six-year, $350 million extension.

"I wasn't looking to absolutely kill them at every chance I could, and I told my agent that," Allen said via ESPN. "I was like, 'If it has any impact on the cap, let's figure out a way to not do that.'

"Both sides were willing to move and change different things, and it was a pretty calm-mannered negotiation is what I can say from both sides."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the Bills would be featured on Hard Knocks in during the league meetings in May.

"NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces some fun ones — The #Bills will participate in Hard Knocks during training camp… And the NFC East will be the focus for in-season Hard Knocks," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wrote on his X account at the time.

The Bills are coming off their fifth consecutive season as AFC East Division champions, falling one game shy of a Super Bowl berth with their 32-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in January.

