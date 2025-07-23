WATCH: First Look At Buffalo Bills 'Hard Knocks' Series Released

"I wasn't looking to absolutely kill them at every chance I could, and I told my agent that," Allen said via ESPN. "I was like, 'If it has any impact on the cap, let's figure out a way to not do that.'

"Both sides were willing to move and change different things, and it was a pretty calm-mannered negotiation is what I can say from both sides."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the Bills would be featured on Hard Knocks in during the league meetings in May.

"NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces some fun ones — The #Bills will participate in Hard Knocks during training camp… And the NFC East will be the focus for in-season Hard Knocks," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wrote on his X account at the time.

The Bills are coming off their fifth consecutive season as AFC East Division champions, falling one game shy of a Super Bowl berth with their 32-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in January.