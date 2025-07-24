6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Reported

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake was reported in Wallis and Futuna, on Thursday (July 24), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was centered in Mata-Utu at a depth of 314.2 kilometers (about 195 miles). The USGS said it received zero reports of people having felt the earthquake at the time of publication.

The Wallis and Futuna earthquake was reported hours after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake was reported in Wallis and Futuna, on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered along the island of Gorontalo at a depth of 144.6 kilometers (about 90 miles).

The Indonesia earthquake was reported one day after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake was reported in Alaska on Tuesday (July 22), according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered along the island of Sand Point at a depth of 38.4 kilometers (about 24 miles).