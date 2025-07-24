6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Reported
By Jason Hall
July 25, 2025
A 6.6-magnitude earthquake was reported in Wallis and Futuna, on Thursday (July 24), according to the United States Geological Survey.
The earthquake was centered in Mata-Utu at a depth of 314.2 kilometers (about 195 miles). The USGS said it received zero reports of people having felt the earthquake at the time of publication.
The Wallis and Futuna earthquake was reported hours after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake was reported in Wallis and Futuna, on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered along the island of Gorontalo at a depth of 144.6 kilometers (about 90 miles).
The Indonesia earthquake was reported one day after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake was reported in Alaska on Tuesday (July 22), according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered along the island of Sand Point at a depth of 38.4 kilometers (about 24 miles).
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.6 - 176 km SSE of Mata-Utu, Wallis and Futuna https://t.co/ddYDkyV0NP— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) July 25, 2025
The Alaska earthquake was reported shortly after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in Russia on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered in Petropavlovsk at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles).
The Russia earthquake was reported hours after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in Alaska on Monday (July 21), according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered in Adak at a depth of 56.4 kilometers (about 35 miles).
The Adak earthquake was reported hours after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake was reported in Alaska on Sunday (July 20), according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered in San Point at a depth of 47.3 kilometers (about 29 miles).
The Alaska earthquakes were reported hours after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake was reported in Russia on Sunday (July 20), according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered in Petropavlovsk at a depth of 9.4 kilometers (about 5.8 miles).
The Russian earthquake was reported two days after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake was reported in Burma (Myanmar) on Friday (July 18), according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered in Shwebo at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles).
The latest earthquake was reported less than four months after a deadly 7.7-magnitude earthquake was reported in Myanmar, with a 6.4-magnitude reported minutes later. At least 3,600 people and 5,000 were injured during the incident on March 28.