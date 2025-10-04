Mark Sanchez Hospitalized After Stabbing Incident

"Detectives believe this was an isolated incident between the two men and not a random act of violence," the department said in a statement re-shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter, though not specifically identifying Sanchez. "Both individuals, who are not local residents, have been identified. IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are continuing the investigation and have reviewed video footage of the incident. Both men received medical treatment. The man with the apparent stab wounds remains hospitalized in stable condition."

Sanchez was a First-team All-Pac-10 selection during his lone full season as USC's starter in 2008 before being selected by the Jets at No. 5 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. The California native led New York to two consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances during his first two seasons, but was released by the team after the 2013 season, having gone 33-29 as a starter in four seasons.

Sanchez's tenure with the Jets is also best remembered for the infamous 'Butt Fumble' play during a 2012 Thanksgiving Day game against the New England Patriots in which he ran into the backside of offensive lineman Brandon Moore and fumbled, with Patriots safety Steve Gregory returning it for a touchdown. The former USC standout also appeared in games for the Philadelphia Eagles (2014-2015), Dallas Cowboys (2016) and now-Washington Commanders (2018) during his NFL career before retiring in 2019.



Sanchez began his broadcasting career as part of ESPN's college football coverage before moving to FOX in 2021.