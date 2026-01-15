Kyle Tucker, Dodgers Agree To Massive Deal: Report

Former Chicago Cubs All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $240 million deal with the back-to-back defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, FanSided.com's Robert Murray initially reported.

"Free-agent outfielder Kyle Tucker and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a four-year, $240 million contract, according to sources familiar with the deal. It includes an opt out after year two," Murray wrote on his X account.

Tucker, who turns 29 on Saturday (January 17), was widely regarded as the top hitter on the free agent market this offseason, with the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays also reported to be in consideration for him, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. The four-time All-Star's reported deal includes a $60 million average annual value, which is the second-largest contract in MLB history behind only new teammate Shohei Ohtani, who makes an annual average salary of $70 million as part of a 10-year, $700 million contract to join the Dodgers in 2024.