Kyle Tucker, Dodgers Agree To Massive Deal: Report
By Jason Hall
January 16, 2026
Former Chicago Cubs All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $240 million deal with the back-to-back defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, FanSided.com's Robert Murray initially reported.
"Free-agent outfielder Kyle Tucker and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a four-year, $240 million contract, according to sources familiar with the deal. It includes an opt out after year two," Murray wrote on his X account.
Tucker, who turns 29 on Saturday (January 17), was widely regarded as the top hitter on the free agent market this offseason, with the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays also reported to be in consideration for him, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. The four-time All-Star's reported deal includes a $60 million average annual value, which is the second-largest contract in MLB history behind only new teammate Shohei Ohtani, who makes an annual average salary of $70 million as part of a 10-year, $700 million contract to join the Dodgers in 2024.
Tucker spent his first seven seasons with the Houston Astros before being traded to the Cubs ahead of the last year of his contract. The Tampa native is a 2022 World Series champion, has been selected as an All-Star in the last four consecutive seasons and the All-MLB Second Team in 2021, won the 2022 Gold Glove and 2023 and 2025 Silver Slugger Awards and led the American League in RBIs in 2023 and triples in 2020.