Latest On John Harbaugh's Agreement To Join NFL Team
By Jason Hall
January 15, 2026
The New York Giants and former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh will reportedly spend Thursday (January 15) morning finalizing a five-year deal, which will make him one of the NFL's highest-paid coaches, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
"The #Giants will spend the morning finalizing a 5-year deal with former #Ravens coach John Harbaugh, making him one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches. But Harbaugh has accepted the job, as the first opening is filled," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported that Harbaugh and the Giants were "working to finalize an agreement to make him" the team's next head coach late Wednesday (January 14) night.
"John Harbaugh and the Giants are working to finalize an agreement to make him New York’s next head coach and, barring a setback, a deal is expected, multiple sources tell ESPN. The deal is not final and contract numbers still are being negotiated. 'There still is a lot to work through,' one source said. But barring any setbacks, Harbaugh is ready to accept the Giants’ deal and the Giants are expected to hire him as soon as possible, per sources," Schefter wrote on his X account.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reports that former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken is expected to join Harbaugh with the Giants, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, and the team will speak with Harbaugh on Thursday "to discuss potential staff hires and next steps."
Harbaugh, who was fired by the Baltimore Ravens on January 6, was initially reported "as a favorite for the head coaching job for the New York Giants" immediately after his firing, Schefter previously reported. The 63-year-old is the longest-tenured and winningest head coach in Ravens history with a 180-113 record in 18 seasons, which includes winning Super Bowl LXVII and the 2019 Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year award, as well as recording an NFL record eight road playoff wins among an 13-11 postseason record.
The Ravens were, however, preseason betting favorites to win the Super Bowl and instead went 8-9, missing the playoffs by losing their final regular season game to the AFC North Division rival Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as going 3-6 at M&T Bank Stadium, their worst home record in franchise history.