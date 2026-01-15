Latest On John Harbaugh's Agreement To Join NFL Team

The New York Giants and former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh will reportedly spend Thursday (January 15) morning finalizing a five-year deal, which will make him one of the NFL's highest-paid coaches, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

"The #Giants will spend the morning finalizing a 5-year deal with former #Ravens coach John Harbaugh, making him one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches. But Harbaugh has accepted the job, as the first opening is filled," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported that Harbaugh and the Giants were "working to finalize an agreement to make him" the team's next head coach late Wednesday (January 14) night.