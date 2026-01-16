Kirk Cousins Lands TV Gig

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins will appear as a guest analyst for CBS Sports' THE NFL TODAY pregame, postgame and halftime show during coverage of the NFL Divisional Round playoff games this weekend.

"Kirk Cousins will join THE NFL TODAY as a guest analyst for CBS Sports' coverage of the Divisional round and AFC Championship," CBS Sports said in a post shared on its public relations X account Thursday (January 15).

Cousins will replace newly hired Falcons president of football Matt Ryan, who had served as an analyst since his NFL retirement in 2023. Cousins' temporary role with CBS Sports also comes amid uncertainty regarding his own future with the Falcons after ESPN's Field Yates reported earlier this month that the two sides had agreed to modify the final years of his current contract, which will allow the team to decide on his future on March 13.