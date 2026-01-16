Kirk Cousins Lands TV Gig
By Jason Hall
January 16, 2026
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins will appear as a guest analyst for CBS Sports' THE NFL TODAY pregame, postgame and halftime show during coverage of the NFL Divisional Round playoff games this weekend.
"Kirk Cousins will join THE NFL TODAY as a guest analyst for CBS Sports' coverage of the Divisional round and AFC Championship," CBS Sports said in a post shared on its public relations X account Thursday (January 15).
Cousins will replace newly hired Falcons president of football Matt Ryan, who had served as an analyst since his NFL retirement in 2023. Cousins' temporary role with CBS Sports also comes amid uncertainty regarding his own future with the Falcons after ESPN's Field Yates reported earlier this month that the two sides had agreed to modify the final years of his current contract, which will allow the team to decide on his future on March 13.
"The Falcons and Kirk Cousins recently agreed to a modified final two years of his contract, setting March 13th up as a date to make a decision on the QB's future with the franchise by," Yates wrote on his X account.
The new agreement includes a guaranteed compensation of $67.9 for the 2027 season that vests on March 13, making it likely that a decision will be made prior to that date as teams would be wary of acquiring Cousins in a trade prior.
The restructure also includes a reduction of Cousins' 2026 base salary from a non-guaranteed $35 million to just $2.1 million, which equals the increase in his 2027 compensation split differently, but will not impact the guaranteed money he's already owed, according to Yates. Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons in March 2024, which included $100 million guaranteed, just one month before the franchise selected former Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with its first-round pick.
Cousins went 7-7 during his first season in Atlanta before being benched for Penix, who started the 2025 season and went 3-6 prior to a season-ending ACL injury. Cousins started in the Falcons' final eight games, going 5-3, and throwing for 1,721 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions on 166 of 269 passing.