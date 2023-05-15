Former NFL MVP Matt Ryan Announces Major New Career Move

By Jason Hall

May 15, 2023

Indianapolis Colts v Dallas Cowboys
Photo: Getty Images

Free agent NFL quarterback Matt Ryan announced he's joining CBS Sports as an NFL analyst, but reiterated that he's not officially retiring, in a tweet shared Monday (May 15) morning.

"Excited to join the @NFLonCBS family! Looking forward to breaking down the game this season. P.S. - this is not a retirement post," Ryan wrote.

Ryan, who turns 38 on Wednesday (May 17), "will serve as both a studio and game analyst across all CBS Sports platforms," according to a CBS Sports news release.

“It is truly an honor to join this exceptional team at CBS Sports,” Ryan said. “I have been blessed to have incredible teammates throughout my career and I am fortunate that will continue here working with and learning from the very best in the industry.”

Ryan spent 14 of his 15 NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, having been selected at No. 3 overall in the 2008 NFL Draft. The former Boston College standout ranks in the Top 10 among all NFL quarterbacks in career passing yards (62,792), touchdowns (381), completions (5,551) and attempts (8,464).

Ryan led the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance during his NFL MVP season in 2016 and six playoff berths during his 14 seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts in March 2022. The veteran quarterback threw for 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions during his lone season in Indianapolis.

