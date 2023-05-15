Former NFL MVP Matt Ryan Announces Major New Career Move

Free agent NFL quarterback Matt Ryan announced he's joining CBS Sports as an NFL analyst, but reiterated that he's not officially retiring, in a tweet shared Monday (May 15) morning.

"Excited to join the @NFLonCBS family! Looking forward to breaking down the game this season. P.S. - this is not a retirement post," Ryan wrote.

Ryan, who turns 38 on Wednesday (May 17), "will serve as both a studio and game analyst across all CBS Sports platforms," according to a CBS Sports news release.

“It is truly an honor to join this exceptional team at CBS Sports,” Ryan said. “I have been blessed to have incredible teammates throughout my career and I am fortunate that will continue here working with and learning from the very best in the industry.”