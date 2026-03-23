Patriots Make Change To Quarterback Depth Chart

The reported move comes weeks after DeVito signed a two-year deal with a $4.4 million base value, which includes incentives that could increase to $7.4 million, after New England opted not tender him as a restricted free agent. Dobbs, 31, was set to earn a base salary of $3.2 million in 2026, which carried a $4.75 million salary cap charge and included per-game roster bonuses of $25,000 (up to $425,000) and a $75,000 workout bonus.

The former University of Tennessee standout signed with New England last offseason and appeared briefly in the October 19 win against the Tennessee Titans, one of his former teams, throwing a 12-yard pass to DeMario Douglas in the third quarter before Maye returned to complete the drive with a touchdown. Dobbs threw for 65 yards on 7 of 10 passing in four total appearances as a backup in 2025.

The 31-year-old has thrown for 3,346 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions on 351 of 559 passing, while going 3-12 in 15 career starts during his six-year NFL career. DeVito, 27, threw for 1,358 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions on 145 of 222 passing, while going 3-5 as a starter and appearing in 12 total games during his first two NFL seasons with the New York Giants.

Maye, 23, a former No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, had a breakout second season in 2025, leading the NFL in passer rating and completion percentage, throwing for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions, leading the Patriots to a 14-3 regular season record and Super Bowl LX appearance, finishing as the runner-up for the 2025 Associated Press NFL MVP Award behind Matthew Stafford by a 366-361 margin for the NFL MVP award, the closest since Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and the late Steve McNair shared the award in 2003, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported at the time.