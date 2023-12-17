Giants QB Tommy DeVito Evaluated For Serious Injury

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has apparently cleared concussion protocol and returned to Sunday's (December 17) game against the New Orleans Saints, New York Daily News columnist and Giants beat writer Pat Leonard reports.

"Tommy DeVito is back in the game at QB for the Giants after being evaluated for a concussion," Leonard wrote on his X account.

DeVito took a big hit on the Giants' final drive of the second quarter and appeared to hit his head on the turf before being taken to the medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion. The rookie quarterback was replaced by veteran Tyrod Taylor on the drive, which concluded with a field goal to cut the Saints' lead to 7-6 at halftime.

Taylor threw for 13 yards on 2 of 4 passing in relief of DeVito.