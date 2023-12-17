Giants QB Tommy DeVito Evaluated For Serious Injury
By Jason Hall
December 17, 2023
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has apparently cleared concussion protocol and returned to Sunday's (December 17) game against the New Orleans Saints, New York Daily News columnist and Giants beat writer Pat Leonard reports.
"Tommy DeVito is back in the game at QB for the Giants after being evaluated for a concussion," Leonard wrote on his X account.
DeVito took a big hit on the Giants' final drive of the second quarter and appeared to hit his head on the turf before being taken to the medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion. The rookie quarterback was replaced by veteran Tyrod Taylor on the drive, which concluded with a field goal to cut the Saints' lead to 7-6 at halftime.
Taylor threw for 13 yards on 2 of 4 passing in relief of DeVito.
DeVito took over for Taylor, who initially replaced an injured Daniel Jones, during an overtime loss to the New York Jets on October 29. The New Jersey native has since gone 3-1 in four starts and thrown for 855 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions on 83 of 126 passing, which included throwing for 158 yards and a touchdown on 17 of 21 passing, as well as recording 71 yards on 10 rushing attempts during the Giants' 24-22 'Monday Night Football' win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14.