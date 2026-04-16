Meghan Trainor Reveals She Began Couples Therapy While Expecting Third Baby

She's all about getting real.

Meghan Trainor recently opened up about beginning marriage counseling with husband Daryl Sabara not only while the couple was expecting their third child, but also during the recording of her upcoming new album, Toy With Me.

"I'm in heavy therapy," the "All About That Bass" singer, 32, told Us Weekly for the outlet's new cover story. "I was in marriage counseling while doing this album. We're so good now that I recommend it to everyone. But that's where having the young kids, we learned, one through five, your marriage gets pushed to the side, and then you're like, 'Why are we fighting? We're on the same team.'"

The pop star and Spy Kids actor, who have been married since 2018, share sons Riley, 5, and Barry, 2. They secretly welcomed daughter Mikey Moon via surrogate back in January.

"We started marriage counseling because we realized when we were even having tiny, little arguments, we were living in full different realities," the "Still Don't Care" singer candidly admitted. "We would even say in our fights, 'Hey, we're not even fighting about the same thing.'"

Trainor also acknowledged that prior to their own counseling, she and Sabara would shrug off those who said marriage was difficult.

"We never understood what they're talking about," the musician confessed. "But when you have little kids, every single thing, everything, is a decision. Now we can look at each other and read each other's minds. We never bicker anymore, and we're always there for each other on a different level."

Recently, Trainor also shared an honest look at motherhood and how she wished someone had given her a heads up about being a mom of three.

"I'm not gonna lie, I didn't expect to pick this many boogers as a mom," she joked on the April 9 episode of Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast, per PEOPLE.