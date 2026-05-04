Princess Eugenie Expecting Third Child With Husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie is pregnant.

On Monday (May 4), the royal, 36, announced that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, 40, are expecting their third child together, a new bundle of joy expected to be born this summer. The couple, who have been married since October 2018, are already parents to two sons: August Philip Hawke, born February 2021, and Ernest George Ronnie, born May 2023.

Eugenie, the younger daughter of Sarah Ferguson and the former Prince Andrew and sister of Princess Beatrice, shared the news with a sweet announcement on Instagram, posting a photo of her two sons holding a sonogram image alongside the caption, "Baby Brooksbank due 2026! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👶🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"