Princess Eugenie Announces She's Pregnant With Second Child
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 24, 2023
Congrats are in order for Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. The royal took to social media on Tuesday, January 24th, to announce that they're expecting their second child. “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she captioned the announcement post which featured a photo of her firstborn August (1) kissing her burgeoning baby bump.
While members of the royal family have yet to make any public congratulatory messages on social media, many friends of the couple and royal fans took to the comments to send them sweet messages.
The soon-to-be family of four welcomed their first child in February 2021. “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read at the time. “The baby weighs 8 lbs. 1 oz." Weeks later, the couple took to Instagram to debut August's name and face. "Thank you for so many wonderful messages," she wrote in the caption. "Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you."
Eugenie and Brooksbank have been married since October 2018, nine months after announcing their engagement. Brooksbank proposed with a lavish engagement ring featuring a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds. The couple's nuptials followed the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Both ceremonies were held at St. George's Chapel.