Princess Eugenie Announces She's Pregnant With Second Child

Congrats are in order for Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. The royal took to social media on Tuesday, January 24th, to announce that they're expecting their second child. “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she captioned the announcement post which featured a photo of her firstborn August (1) kissing her burgeoning baby bump.

While members of the royal family have yet to make any public congratulatory messages on social media, many friends of the couple and royal fans took to the comments to send them sweet messages.