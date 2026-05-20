Billy Joel's Team Blasts Unauthorized, 'Misguided' Biopic, 'Billy and Me'

By Will Mendelson

May 20, 2026

Billy Joel & Sting: One Night Only - Las Vegas, NV
Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

The "Piano Man" is not impressed.

After news broke on Tuesday (May 19) that a Billy Joel biopic was officially in the works, the music icon's team has made it clear that they do not support it.

"Since 2021, the parties involved have been officially notified that they do not possess Billy Joel's life rights and will not be able to secure the music rights required for this project," a statement shared with PEOPLE on Wednesday (May 20) read.

Moreover, the statement revealed that the "We Didn't Start the Fire" musician "has not authorized or supported this project in any capacity, and any attempt to move forward without it would be both legally and professionally misguided."

Entitled Billy and Me, the feature film, helmed by director John Ottman and screenwriter Adam Ripp, is slated to begin filming this fall, per Variety. The outlet reported that the project will be told from the perspective of Irwin Mazur, the manager behind Joel's career leading up to his iconic 1973 track "Piano Man."

In 2025, a two-part HBO documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, detailed the music legend's life and career.

Billy Joel
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