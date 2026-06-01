Pete Davidson Praises 'Superhuman' Ex Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson is opening up about the important lesson he learned while dating Kim Kardashian.

In a conversation with fellow comedian Nikki Glaser on the May 29 episode of his Netflix video podcast The Pete Davidson Show, the Saturday Night Live alum, 32, made rare comments about his high-profile relationship with the Kardashians star, 45, praising her "unbelievable" ability to not "give a f---" and explaining that he learned from her how to block out the noise and public's opinion, per E! News.

"She's superhuman," he said. "I learned from her that no matter what's going on, like whatever in the news, you're still you, and you can still go do s---."

Glaser shared how she admired the SKIMS founder for managing to "protect herself" from constant news cycles following her every reported move.

"Kim is kind of unaware of some of the biggest stuff. Where I would ask her, and she'd be like, 'What's that?' And I'm like, 'The biggest news thing about [you],'" she said. "She protects herself from it. She exceeded my expectations. I already liked her, and she was just better than that."

Davidson also shouted out Kardashian's career in acting since their split, praising her skills and noting that "she's f---ing funny." Kardashian has landed roles in TV shows like American Horror Story and All's Fair as well as the upcoming movie Fifth Wheel, which also stars Glaser.

"Isn't it crazy Kim's good at acting? I remember one day she was just like, 'I think I'm gonna be an actress,'" he recalled. "And I was like, 'F--- yeah.' And then she's just good at it, and I was like, 'God, get the f--- out of here.' She's so good at acting."

Davidson and Kardashian dated for around nine months following her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West before they ultimately split in 2022. She has since reportedly moved on with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton while Davidson was most recently linked to British actress and model Elsie Hewitt. The pair welcomed their daughter Scottie in December 2025 but reportedly split months later.