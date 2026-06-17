Mindy Kaling Hilariously Shuts Down 'Cornball' Door Knocking

Mindy Kaling wants all the cutesy knocking to stop.

The Mindy Project alum hilariously aired out her grievances while sharing her hot take on the way some people knock on doors during an appearance on the June 17 episode of the Las Culturistas podcast. The moment came during the "I don't think so, Honey" segment, when hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang as well as their guests go on a one-minute rant about a topic of their choosing. For Kaling, she had something to say about those who knock in a "cornball" way rather than a simple pattern.

"No! You are a cornball. Knock normal! Do not knock at me like that!" she said. "When you knock on the door like that, it just reveals how different our world views are. You think that knocking on the door should be an expression of self? No! It should just be functionality."

She continued, "Also, what did you think that my reaction was going to be on the other side of the door? That I was gonna be like, 'Oh, that's like a funny person on the other side of the door. I like that person, they're a real jokester!' No. [...] If you knock like that, you're dead to me."

Instead, Kaling explained that the "only one acceptable way to knock" is a simple one-two. Do you agree?

On Las Culturistas, Rogers and Yang "get into the hottest pop-culture moments of the day" and even hang out with special guests like Hilary Duff, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lawrence and Lady Gaga, to name a few. Listen to more episodes of the Las Culturistas podcast and even watch the conversations on the iHeartRadio app and at iHeart.com.