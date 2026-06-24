Cardi B recently took to social media to address a rumor started by a blogger claiming that she had been in an altercation with a man, resulting in a knocked-out tooth. Cardi used a livestream on X Spaces to deny the claims, emphasizing that no one had ever laid a hand on her.

In her response, Cardi highlighted her upbringing, stating, "I don't play that domestic violent bull***." She shared that while she witnessed many challenges growing up, her father never hit her mother, even when provoked. This has influenced her stance against domestic violence, saying, "One thing I don’t tolerate is a ***** touching me."

Cardi also addressed the specifics of the tooth rumor, explaining that if her veneers were damaged, it would require significant dental work. She challenged the blogger to provide evidence of the alleged incident, noting that she regularly takes photos of herself.

The rapper also criticized the blogger for allegedly claiming to have photos of her baby son, whom she shares with NFL star Stefon Diggs. Cardi described these actions as "sick and twisted." Despite the ongoing rumors, Cardi remains focused on her career and personal life, recently announcing plans for a haircare line.