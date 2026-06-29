Usher and Chris Brown kicked off their highly anticipated "Raymond & Brown (R&B)" tour on Friday (June 26) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The co-headlining tour marks a significant collaboration between the two R&B icons, offering fans a night filled with back-to-back hits and electrifying performances.

The tour's opening night featured an impressive 58-song setlist, showcasing the depth of both artists' catalogs. Usher and Brown took turns captivating the audience with their solo performances and also joined forces for several songs, including "Party," "New Flame," and "Back to Sleep" (Remix). The concert was divided into nine acts, each highlighting the unique talents and charisma of the performers.

The tour follows a series of record-breaking achievements for both artists. Usher's "Past, Present, Future" tour in 2024 sold over 1.1 million tickets, while Brown's "BREEZY BOWL XX WORLD TOUR" in 2025 became the highest-grossing tour by a solo Black American male, earning nearly $300 million.

The Full Setlist: