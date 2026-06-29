Usher & Chris Brown Debut Massive Setlist For 'R&B' Tour

By iHeartRadio

June 29, 2026

Real 92.3's The Real Show
Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Usher and Chris Brown kicked off their highly anticipated "Raymond & Brown (R&B)" tour on Friday (June 26) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The co-headlining tour marks a significant collaboration between the two R&B icons, offering fans a night filled with back-to-back hits and electrifying performances.

The tour's opening night featured an impressive 58-song setlist, showcasing the depth of both artists' catalogs. Usher and Brown took turns captivating the audience with their solo performances and also joined forces for several songs, including "Party," "New Flame," and "Back to Sleep" (Remix). The concert was divided into nine acts, each highlighting the unique talents and charisma of the performers.

The tour follows a series of record-breaking achievements for both artists. Usher's "Past, Present, Future" tour in 2024 sold over 1.1 million tickets, while Brown's "BREEZY BOWL XX WORLD TOUR" in 2025 became the highest-grossing tour by a solo Black American male, earning nearly $300 million.

The Full Setlist:

  1. Party (both)
  2. Yeah! (Usher)
  3. Caught Up
  4. U Don't Have To Call
  5. Love In This Club
  6. Bad Girl
  7. Poppin (Chris Brown)
  8. Wall To Wall
  9. Deuces
  10. Loyal
  11. Go Crazy
  12. Look At Me Now
  13. For The Moment
  14. Run It
  15. Superstar (Usher)
  16. U Remind Me
  17. My Way
  18. U Make Me Wanna
  19. My Boo
  20. Trading Places
  21. Lovers & Friends
  22. Burn
  23. Residuals (Chris Brown)
  24. It's Not You It's Me
  25. Fallin'
  26. Heat
  27. Warm Embrace
  28. Something In The Water
  29. Privacy
  30. Yo (Excuse Me Miss)
  31. Ain't No Way (You Won't Love Me)
  32. Say Goodbye
  33. Don't Judge Me
  34. She Ain't You
  35. Under The Influence
  36. Back To Sleep (Remix) [both]
  37. Seduction (Usher)
  38. Feel Something (Chris Brown)
  39. Nice & Slow
  40. There Goes My Baby (Usher)
  41. Wet The Bed (Chris Brown)
  42. It Depends (Remix) [both]
  43. Take You Down (Chris Brown)
  44. OMG (Usher)
  45. Good Kisser
  46. No Limit
  47. Climax
  48. Confessions
  49. Superstar
  50. Ayo (Chris Brown)
  51. Obvious
  52. Kiss Kiss
  53. With You
  54. Forever
  55. No Guidance
  56. New Flame (both)

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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