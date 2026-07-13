DJ Khaled has left fans amazed with his impressive weight loss transformation, just days before the release of his new album, "Aalam of God," set to drop on Friday (July 17). The renowned music producer and DJ has been sharing glimpses of his journey on social media, showcasing his dedication to health and fitness.

Khaled's upcoming album, "Aalam of God," marks his 14th studio release and has already generated significant buzz. The album features collaborations with artists like Future and Lil Baby, and fans are eagerly anticipating its debut. According to Genius, the album is expected to release on July 17, 2026.

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In addition to his musical endeavors, Khaled's weight loss has become a topic of conversation among fans and followers. His transformation is evident in recent pictures and videos, where he appears noticeably slimmer and more energetic. Khaled's commitment to a healthier lifestyle is inspiring many of his fans to embark on their own fitness journeys.

The album's release will be Khaled's first in four years, following the success of his previous project, "GOD DID," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2022. As anticipation builds, Khaled continues to engage with his audience, sharing updates and teasers on social media.

With "Aalam of God" set to launch soon, DJ Khaled's fans are eagerly awaiting both the new music and the continuation of his inspiring personal journey.