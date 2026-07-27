Savannah Guthrie Has A 'Very Specific' Message For Mom's Kidnapper

The Guthrie family has used social media to send repeated appeals to the individual holding their mother, sometimes offering to pay a ransom, and at other times simply asking for proof that Nancy is alive.

Authorities have expressed growing concern for Nancy's health, noting she requires daily medication for heart issues and has a pacemaker. The FBI recovered DNA from a glove found near Nancy's home that appears to match a suspect seen in video footage. However, as of now, law enforcement has not identified any suspects or vehicles related to the case.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office continues to maintain a security presence at the Guthrie residence at the family's request. The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward for information that could lead to Nancy's safe return. Investigators are also examining a potential ransom note sent to several media outlets, which reportedly demanded millions of dollars in cryptocurrency.

President Donald Trump has offered federal resources to assist in the search, stating that investigators have "some clues" and expressing hope for answers soon.

The Guthrie family remains committed to seeking Nancy's return, saying in a recent video that they "believe in the essential goodness of every human being" and will never give up hope. Law enforcement continues to urge anyone with information to contact them, as the search for answers and for Nancy Guthrie's safe return continues.