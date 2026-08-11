Britney Spears Details 'Really Bad' Experience With Botox: 'Be Careful'

Britney Spears has a warning for anyone looking to get a bit of work done.

The "Baby One More Time" singer opened up about her unfavorable experience with past Botox injections in a recent video shared to her Instagram, per E! News. In the clip, Spears described how she is still getting back to normal after the cosmetic injectable caused her eyelid to droop.

"It's really bad because [the doctor] put so much Botox in this left eye that it drooped down like that and it's just now starting to raise up and be normal again," she said, adding that her eye was affected "for four weeks."

Spears, who said she was "so embarrassed" about the unfortunate result, offered up her experience so others can know the risks if they choose to get the injections.

"Girls, you have to be careful. If you do Botox with these people and these doctors, they can really f--- your eyes up," she said. "They try to change your face and they try to f--- things up."

She added, "Be careful with your bodies because it's yours and you own it."

Spears isn't the only famous face with strong opinions on Botox. Kourtney Kardashian previously shared the surprising reason she gave up Botox and will "never get it again," while Jenna Bush Hager recently revealed her teen daughter had a brutal reaction to her journey with the injections.