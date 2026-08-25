Barry Manilow Cancels Two Las Vegas Shows Amid 'Technical & Vocal Problems'

Barry Manilow abruptly canceled two performances during his Las Vegas residency.

The music legend, 83, announced Friday (Aug. 21) that he would be canceling that evening's show, as well as the following night, at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

“We’re very sorry but we have to cancel tonight’s and tomorrow’s performances. Due to technical and vocal problems, we’re unable to put on our show,” Manilow wrote on Instagram.

The cancellations come just weeks after the music icon postponed a concert, citing “unforeseen circumstances.” He ultimately performed five shows the following week.

In December 2025, Manilow revealed that doctors had found a cancerous spot on his lung and subsequently underwent treatment for stage 1 lung cancer. He had initially sought medical care for hip pain after experiencing two bouts of bronchitis.

The "Copacabana" hitmaker has not announced when his Las Vegas performances will resume.