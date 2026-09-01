Jack Osbourne Opens Up About Kelly’s Life After Split From Sid Wilson

By Will Mendelson

September 1, 2026

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Kelly Osbourne is focusing on herself and her son following her split from Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson, according to Osbourne's sister, Jack.

In a new interview with The Sun, Jack said his sister is “living her country life” and “just doing her thing, being a mum.”

“She’s in a happier place and she’s got a good routine going,” Jack revealed to the outlet. “She’s focusing on her and her son.”

Kelly and Wilson began dating in 2022 and got engaged in July 2025. The couple welcomed their son, Sidney, in November 2022.

Back in March, an insider told the Daily Mail that the rocker and Kelly Osbourne "decided to call off their engagement," nearly eight months after Wilson popped the question. Osbourne and Wilson share son Sidney together.

Meanwhile, last month, Slipknot parted ways with Wilson. The band announced the news on Aug. 14, two weeks after reports surfaced that Wilson had been fired from the masked metal group.

“Effective immediately, Slipknot will no longer be associated with Sid Wilson,” the group announced via Instagram at the time.

Kelly Osbourne
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