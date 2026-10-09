Why Zara Larsson Thinks Everyone Should Do More 'Quick Changes' Throughout The Day
By Sarah Tate
October 9, 2026
Zara Larsson is petitioning for everyone to change their style throughout the day.
The Midnight Sun singer's October 7 appearance on Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang's Las Culturistas podcast was full of surprises, from her lofty ambitions of being a "singing Mamdani" in Sweden to reimagining a beloved, long-running segment on the podcast.
Amid their conversation, Larsson also made Las Cultch history with the first-ever quick change mid-recording, changing out of her zebra print top and jeans and into an orange tank top, purple mini-skirt and turquoise statement necklace.
Later in the episode, she switched up the popular "I Don't Think So, Honey" segment to have a more positive outlook, giving her "I Do Think So, Honey" spiel to advocate "[doing] quick changes throughout the day [because] didn't this gag you a little bit?"
"New outfit, new chapter, new energy, new life," she said. "I feel like my people that I have in my life, they do like five changes throughout the day and it makes me happy. It amuses me. It's like, it's gesturing but it's also fashion, personality, depending on what vibe that is I'm doing."
She continued, "You see what I'm trying to express with my fashion, and then I go to the next interview and I have a new outfit on and it's like, it's a way of telling people how you feel without saying words... Change it up. Change up the vibe."
On Las Culturistas, Rogers and Yang "get into the hottest pop-culture moments of the day" and even hang out with special guests like Carly Rae Jepsen, Hilary Duff, Nicole Kidman, and Lady Gaga, to name a few. Listen to more episodes of the Las Culturistas podcast and even watch the conversations on the iHeartRadio app and at iHeart.com.