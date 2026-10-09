Why Zara Larsson Thinks Everyone Should Do More 'Quick Changes' Throughout The Day

Zara Larsson is petitioning for everyone to change their style throughout the day.

The Midnight Sun singer's October 7 appearance on Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang's Las Culturistas podcast was full of surprises, from her lofty ambitions of being a "singing Mamdani" in Sweden to reimagining a beloved, long-running segment on the podcast.

Amid their conversation, Larsson also made Las Cultch history with the first-ever quick change mid-recording, changing out of her zebra print top and jeans and into an orange tank top, purple mini-skirt and turquoise statement necklace.

Later in the episode, she switched up the popular "I Don't Think So, Honey" segment to have a more positive outlook, giving her "I Do Think So, Honey" spiel to advocate "[doing] quick changes throughout the day [because] didn't this gag you a little bit?"