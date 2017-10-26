25 Rock Themed Pumpkins for Halloween

By Dave Basner

October 26, 2023

Photo: Imgur

Each fall we celebrate the pumpkin by making everything pumpkin spice flavored, but it's in October when the pumpkin is truly hailed. As Halloween approaches, people all over the country carve the orange gourd into everything from the typical jack-o-lantern to other spooky designs to portraits of famous folks. Then there are the music lovers who use their pumpkins to pay tribute to their favorite artists. We scoured the internet for those pumpkins and found the best ones. Here are 25 pumpkins that pay tribute to some of the biggest and best rockers out there:

1. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards

A post shared by Frank (@musiciscool8) on

Alice!

A post shared by Frank (@musiciscool8) on

View this post on Instagram

Ozzy!

A post shared by Frank (@musiciscool8) on

6. Slash

"Pumpkin Slash" ;) Happy Halloween guys! Much Love~ Windowpane #slash @slash #slashpumpkin #happyhalloween

A post shared by Windowpane (@windowpanemusic) on

View this post on Instagram

EVH!

A post shared by Frank (@musiciscool8) on

beatles

A post shared by Frank (@musiciscool8) on

The Crue!

A post shared by Frank (@musiciscool8) on

Belated Halloween #Metallicapumpkin

A post shared by Alison Waterfield (@awaterf13ld) on

12. Slayer

#slayerpumpkin 2016 lit up

A post shared by EricYantz (@ericyantz) on

Love my pumpkin😍 #IronMaiden #IronMaidenPumpkin #Eddie #Halloween

A post shared by Sarah Mergliano (@sarahmerg) on

zep

A post shared by Frank (@musiciscool8) on

16. Rush

#starman pumpkin I painted for my husband, the #rush fan #nerdrock #rushpumpkin #2112

A post shared by V Batt (@vbattica) on

freebird.

A post shared by Frank (@musiciscool8) on

19. AC/DC

A post shared by Frank (@musiciscool8) on

"Take me on a trip upon your magic swirling ship"

A post shared by Maniac Pumpkin Carvers 🎃🎃🎃 (@maniacpumpkins) on

Grateful Pumpkins💀⚡#stealyourface #dancingbear #gratefuldeadpumpkin

A post shared by brodie🌷 (@princesspieface) on

doors.

A post shared by Frank (@musiciscool8) on

25. Bono

A post shared by Frank (@musiciscool8) on

If you haven’t carved your pumpkin yet, there are lots of rock-themed stencils online to help you have the best pumpkin on your block. Hope your Halloween rocks!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.