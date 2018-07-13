Drivers Warned About The Dangers Of Keeping Water Bottles In Cars
By Dave Basner
April 27, 2022
With the warmer weather of the summer, people are drinking a lot more water. And while we've already been warned not to chug too much cold H20 on hot days, there's now a new warning about the dangers of water - this one for drivers.
It turns out that if you keep a plastic bottle of water in your car, you need to be very mindful of where you leave it. Anyone who has watched a survival reality show knows that water in a clear plastic bottle can work in the same way as a magnifying glass, focusing the sun's light onto one spot. That means if the sun hits a bottle in your automobile just the right way, it could actually start a fire in your car.
Idaho Power uploaded a video to show just how it can happen:
Realistically, it's unlikely this would occur since most upholstery is now made with fireproof material, plus, for the bottle to become a lens, it has to be just the right shape and texture and be in the right position in the sun for an extended period of time.
However, with the right circumstances it is very possible, and if there are papers, clothes or trash in a car, it could ignite, so stay hydrated this summer, but be careful where you leave your bottles.