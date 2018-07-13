Drivers Warned About The Dangers Of Keeping Water Bottles In Cars

With the warmer weather of the summer, people are drinking a lot more water. And while we've already been warned not to chug too much cold H20 on hot days, there's now a new warning about the dangers of water - this one for drivers.

It turns out that if you keep a plastic bottle of water in your car, you need to be very mindful of where you leave it. Anyone who has watched a survival reality show knows that water in a clear plastic bottle can work in the same way as a magnifying glass, focusing the sun's light onto one spot. That means if the sun hits a bottle in your automobile just the right way, it could actually start a fire in your car.

Idaho Power uploaded a video to show just how it can happen: