20 Times BTS Broke Huge Records

June 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

It's officially been 10 years of BTS and their dedicated fanbase, the ARMY, has been with them through it all! Even after last year's shocking announcement that the global superstars would be taking somewhat of a hiatus to focus on solo projects and with Jin and J-Hope starting their mandatory service in the South Korean military, they've still managed to stay connected with their fans.

Just last week, RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and Jin reunited on a track called "Take Two," as a special gift to their fans for their unconditional support. But you don't gain a fanbase as intense as the ARMY for no reason! Their talent is unmatchable, their dance moves unbelievable, and their record-breaking (and record-setting abilities) … we don’t even know where to begin. Seriously: BTS has not only won over the hearts of their millions and millions of fans, they’ve pretty much taken over the world (like, they’re actually in the Guinness Book of World Records), that’s how crazy their record-breaking is.

Check out the photo gallery below for a list of 15 records BTS has totally gone on to smash. Keep on making history, boys! 

1. BTS broke the YouTube record for the most viewers on a music video premiere with the release of "Butter" on May 21st, 2021. The video premiered with a whopping 3.9 million fans watching! It also achieved the Guinness World Record title for most viewers for the premiere of a YouTube video, surpassing their previous record of 3 million viewers for the premiere of "Dynamite" in August 2020!

2. BTS set the Guinness World Record for the K-pop group with the highest annual earnings in 2020! The group earned 50 million USD in 2020 per Forbes!

3. On April 22nd, 2021, BTS broke the Guinness World Record for most followers for a group on Instagram, which previously belonged to One Direction!

4. BTS created a new record for being the fastest account on TikTok to reach 1 million followers on September 25, 2019!

5. In May 2023, Touring Data announced that Suga made history as the Korean soloist with the highest-grossing concert in the US. In April, his two-night concert at the UBS Arena in Belmont, New York garnered a revenue of $5.94 million!

6. BTS is the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with Love Yourself: Tear, scoring the boys the top spot.

7. They then shattered their own record with the release of Love Yourself: Answer just a few months later — which also hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

8. With their first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, the record also became the first album predominantly sung in another language to grab the top spot in 12 years.

Photo: Getty Images

9. The guys beat their own record, with Love Yourself: Answer scoring a whopping 1.5 million pre-orders. (Love Yourself: Tear was close with 1.4 million.)

Photo: Getty Images

10. They were the first K-Pop group to be nominated for a Billboard Music Award. And when they won, they were also the first K-Pop group to win a Billboard Music Award.

Photo: Getty Images

11. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, they have the most Twitter engagement… ever. 

Photo: Getty Images

12. They were also the most-tweeted about celebrity in 2017 — more than Donald Trump and Justin Bieber combined.

Photo: Getty Images

13. BTS was the first K-Pop band to perform on U.S. TV, thanks to their groundbreaking performance at the 2017 American Music Awards.

Photo: Getty Images

14. The music video for “Idol” hit 45 million views in the first 24 hours of it being posted on YouTube, beating the record previously held by Taylor Swift (43.2 million views in 24 hours).

15. Speaking of YouTube, they’ve smashed countless YouTube records — like beating themselves (again!) for K-Pop Group With the Fastest Video to Reach 100M Views. “Fake Love” reached the 100M mark in just about eight and a half days. They previously held the record with “DNA,” which took 24 days to hit 100 million views.

16. They’re the first K-Pop group to have an RIAA certification — in this case, their Steve Aoki Remix of “MIC Drop” sold more than 500,000 units.

17. Their album Wings was the first album by a Korean artist to break into the U.K. Official Albums Charts.

18. With their “DNA” music video, they became the first K-Pop group to have a music video hit over 350 million views.

19. They’re the first Korean act to hold the No. 1 Spot on the Billboard Artists 100 list.

20. Love Yourself: Her sold 1.6 million copies in South Korea, making chart history in their home country — the most copies to ever sell in the history of the Gaon chart.

BTS
