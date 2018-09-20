20 Times BTS Broke Huge Records

It's officially been 10 years of BTS and their dedicated fanbase, the ARMY, has been with them through it all! Even after last year's shocking announcement that the global superstars would be taking somewhat of a hiatus to focus on solo projects and with Jin and J-Hope starting their mandatory service in the South Korean military, they've still managed to stay connected with their fans.

Just last week, RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and Jin reunited on a track called "Take Two," as a special gift to their fans for their unconditional support. But you don't gain a fanbase as intense as the ARMY for no reason! Their talent is unmatchable, their dance moves unbelievable, and their record-breaking (and record-setting abilities) … we don’t even know where to begin. Seriously: BTS has not only won over the hearts of their millions and millions of fans, they’ve pretty much taken over the world (like, they’re actually in the Guinness Book of World Records), that’s how crazy their record-breaking is.

Check out the photo gallery below for a list of 15 records BTS has totally gone on to smash. Keep on making history, boys!