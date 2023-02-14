BTS' Jin Sends Sweet Valentine's Day Video Message To Fans

BTS' Jin has sent out an adorable Valentine's Day message to the BTS ARMY amid his mandatory military service. On Tuesday, February 14th, the singer shared a nearly 3-minute clip on YouTube. During the video, Jin wears a suit and tie as he sits in front of a box of macarons and says (translated into English), "It's February now and I came here to see you. In February, there's... Valentine's Day right? Which is why I prepared these desserts here. These are macarons. Since there's seven of us in BTS, I prepared.... seven macarons." Jin goes on to decorate the macarons with a chocolate-filled pen, telling the camera, "Since only ARMY are gonna be watching this video I'm gonna write stuff related to ARMY."