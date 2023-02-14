BTS' Jin Sends Sweet Valentine's Day Video Message To Fans
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 14, 2023
BTS' Jin has sent out an adorable Valentine's Day message to the BTS ARMY amid his mandatory military service. On Tuesday, February 14th, the singer shared a nearly 3-minute clip on YouTube. During the video, Jin wears a suit and tie as he sits in front of a box of macarons and says (translated into English), "It's February now and I came here to see you. In February, there's... Valentine's Day right? Which is why I prepared these desserts here. These are macarons. Since there's seven of us in BTS, I prepared.... seven macarons." Jin goes on to decorate the macarons with a chocolate-filled pen, telling the camera, "Since only ARMY are gonna be watching this video I'm gonna write stuff related to ARMY."
After contemplating what to write, Jin finally settles on "ARMY I love you" and gets to work. "If you're watching this, eat some macarons and chocolate today," Jin tells his fans as he writes in chocolate. "It's harder than I thought," he says of his edible art project. "This requires a lot of skills." Once he finished the sweet message, Jin promised to share another video message with fans. "I'll come back with something else next month. Please look forward to next month," he says before waving to the camera and signing off.
This is the second video message Jin has shared with fans since enlisting for his mandatory military service on December 13th, 2022. He even reportedly won a military talent show last month. The rest of BTS will embark on their military service soon and are expected to reunite as a complete group in 2025.