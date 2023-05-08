BTS' J-Hope Sends Sweet Message To His Parents From Army Boot Camp

Last month, J-hope revealed his newly buzzed hair and shared a handwritten farewell message to the BTS Army as he began his mandatory military service. "I will return healthy and well!!” the note read when translated into English. "I'll have a good trip!!" he also wrote in the post's caption.

BTS' label BigHit took to Weverse the month prior to inform fans that J-Hope had started the process of enlisting. “We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement,” the label told the BTS ARMY on Weverse. "We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist." For his last project before serving, J-Hope collaborated with rapper J-Cole, who the BTS member has called his "idol," on a track called "On the Street."