BTS' J-Hope Sends Sweet Message To His Parents From Army Boot Camp
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 8, 2023
J-hope has shared his first message since starting his mandatory military service in South Korea last month. On Monday, May 8th, a new photo of the BTS superstar celebrating Parents' Day in Korea surfaced online. The photo shows J-hope holding up a sweet handmade card for his parents.
"Mom and dad, I'm saying hello in celebration of Parents' Day. Thank you for bringing me to the world and raising me. I love you. Your son, Hoseok!" the translated message read. The card also featured a camo print heart and red carnations, which is a traditional gift for the holiday in South Korea.
Last month, J-hope revealed his newly buzzed hair and shared a handwritten farewell message to the BTS Army as he began his mandatory military service. "I will return healthy and well!!” the note read when translated into English. "I'll have a good trip!!" he also wrote in the post's caption.
BTS' label BigHit took to Weverse the month prior to inform fans that J-Hope had started the process of enlisting. “We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement,” the label told the BTS ARMY on Weverse. "We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist." For his last project before serving, J-Hope collaborated with rapper J-Cole, who the BTS member has called his "idol," on a track called "On the Street."