Woman Has Twins 27 Days After Giving Birth To Baby Boy

A 20-year-old in Bangladesh was thrilled to give birth to a baby boy in late February, but found herself worrying about her health just four weeks later. Stomach pains sent her back to the hospital where doctors discovered she was actually still pregnant - with twins no less. They performed an emergency C-section to deliver the two additional children.

According to doctors at the hospital, the woman comes from a rural area and is too poor to have gotten ultrasounds so she had no idea that there were two other babies. Because the twins were in a second womb, after she delivered her first boy, who was premature, she, and her physicians, thought that was it.