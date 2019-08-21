Ghosts Caught On Video At Disneyland

One favorite attraction for visitors to Disneyland is the Haunted Mansion, a spooky ride through a "haunted" estate. Of course, it isn't really haunted and instead uses special effects to make people think it is. However, other parts of the famous amusement park might actually have real paranormal activities going on, and some of them have been caught on camera.

There are probably many instances of what could very well be ghosts being filmed at Disney, and five of them have been compiled in a video. Among the footage is a figure on the Tower of Terror ride, another on Sleeping Beauty's castle during the fireworks, a creepy shape during a photo shoot with some villains, a ghostly image on Space Mountain, and, believe it or not, a specter of some kind just outside of the Haunted Mansion. Many believe the last one to be the ghost of Walt Disney himself.