25 Rock Themed Pumpkins For Halloween
By Dave Basner
October 26, 2022
Each fall we celebrate the pumpkin by making everything pumpkin spice flavored, but it's in October when the pumpkin is truly hailed. As Halloween approaches, people all over the country carve the orange gourd into everything from the typical jack-o-lantern to other spooky designs to portraits of famous folks. Then there are the music lovers who use their pumpkins to pay tribute to their favorite artists. We scoured the internet for those pumpkins and found the best ones. Here are 25 pumpkins that pay tribute to some of the biggest and best rockers out there:
1) Mick Jagger and Keith Richards:
2) Gene Simmons
3) Paul Stanley
4) Alice Cooper
6) Slash
8) Motorhead
9) The Beatles
10) Motley Crue
11) Metallica
12) Slayer
13) Iron Maiden
14) Led Zeppelin
15) Def Leppard
16) Rush
17) Lynyrd Skynyrd
18) Aerosmith
19) AC/DC
20) David Bowie
View this post on Instagram
Finally Bowie Glows!!!! #jackolanternspectacular #jackolantern #keeplouisvilleweird #artistforhire #art #artist #fineart #pumpkin #pumpkinart #502pumpkins #sharpieart #sharpie #bowie #davidbowie #bowiepumpkin #portrait #portraitpumpkin #nofilter #victoriaklotz #beauty #glow #glowingpumpkin
21) Bob Dylan
22) Grateful Dead
23) Jim Morrison
24) Pink Floyd
25) Bono
If you haven’t carved your pumpkin yet, there are lots of rock-themed stencils online to help you have the best pumpkin on your block. Hope your Halloween rocks!