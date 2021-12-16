If You See This Brown Thing On Your Christmas Tree, Throw It Out Fast

It's the most wonderful time of the year - the lights are hanging, the decorations are up and the tree is trimmed. That small evergreen in your home probably looks beautiful with its tinsel, ornaments and garland all adorning it, but there is a chance that there's something much more sinister fastened to your tree as well. It's a small brown clump and if you see it, you're probably going to want to get that tree out of your house faster than Santa drops down a chimney.

That's because that walnut-sized, pine cone-shaped object hanging on your tree is actually an egg sac holding a couple hundred little praying mantises that are likely very ready to hatch in your warm home.

A man in Cleveland found two on his tree and warned other people in a Facebook post: