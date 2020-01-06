Doorbell Camera Seems To Capture Man Being Abducted By Aliens

Doorbell cameras have captured everything from angry FedEx drivers losing it to snakes biting people in their faces to just plain weirdos, but what was filmed on a doorbell camera in Porter, Texas might be the strangest thing ever caught on film. That's because it seems to show an alien abduction.

In the video, a man leaves his house and walks down his front path. When he gets to the end of it he stops and all of a sudden he becomes a ball of light shooting into the nighttime sky. It certainly looks as though he was just beamed up to an awaiting spacecraft.