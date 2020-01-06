Doorbell Camera Seems To Capture Man Being Abducted By Aliens

By Dave Basner

November 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Doorbell cameras have captured everything from angry FedEx drivers losing it to snakes biting people in their faces to just plain weirdos, but what was filmed on a doorbell camera in Porter, Texas might be the strangest thing ever caught on film. That's because it seems to show an alien abduction.

In the video, a man leaves his house and walks down his front path. When he gets to the end of it he stops and all of a sudden he becomes a ball of light shooting into the nighttime sky. It certainly looks as though he was just beamed up to an awaiting spacecraft.

The homeowners claim it was just a weird glitch with the camera and joke that it only looks like an alien abduction... or maybe that's just what the government wants you to think they are saying.

