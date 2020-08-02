Groom's Pregnant Mistress Interrupts His Wedding, Screams At Him

If you're a cheater and you're going to get married, it's probably best to cut things off with your side piece before the wedding, or else the wedding could get really ugly. It's a lesson one groom learned the hard way. His name is Anthony and we know that because it's what his pregnant mistress yelled when she crashed his wedding, and it was all caught on camera.

The video, posted by ToneFromYouTube, begins with the mistress saying, "Really Anthony!?!" Some guests turn around to see who said it but they try to ignore her. Anthony does the same, though it gets harder when the woman yells, "Anthony, you're acting like you don't know me... I got your baby here!" Somehow he still doesn't turn around and even more remarkably, the officiant continues with the ceremony as though there is no interruption.

The mistress continues and screams, "Anthony, I know you hear me!" At that point, the bride's daughter throws a bouquet of flowers at the woman and charges at her, telling her, "You better get out of my mama's wedding! What is wrong with you? What is wrong with you?"