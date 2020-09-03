Why September 3rd Matters In Rock History

It’s September 3rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1965, a Rolling Stones show in Dublin, Ireland ended in a riot when 30 fans rushed the stage. Mick Jagger was knocked to the floor while the rest of the band fled.

In 2001, a free concert in LA meant to be a gift from System of a Down to their fans turned into a riot, with fans rushing the stage and tossing speakers. Six people were arrested and police officers suffered minor injuries.

In 1982, the three-day Us Festival was held in San Bernardino, California, featuring performances from Tom Petty, Fleetwood Mac, The Police, The Cars, Talking Heads, The Kinks, Pat Benatar, Jackson Browne and The Grateful Dead. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak bankrolled the event.

In 2007, during a tour with Linkin Park, ﻿My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way married Mindless Self Indulgence bassist LynZ after a gig in Colorado.

In 1975, an all-star jam happened at an LA party for actor Peter Sellers’ 50th birthday. The group called themselves Trading Faces and featured Ronnie Wood, Bill Wyman, Keith Moon, Joe Cocker, David Bowie and others.

In 1983, Eurythmics topped the singles chart with “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

And in 2008, Slipknot eked out their first number one album in America withAll Hope Is Gone. After a recount of album sales, the guys sold just over a thousand more copies of their record than rapper The Game did of his.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

