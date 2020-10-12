How To Order A Candy Corn Cold Brew From Starbucks

'Tis the season for candy corn!

Even though candy corn was named the most hated Halloween candy back in 2019, that orange, yellow and white candy still has a dedicated fan base. For those in the pro-candy corn camp, there's a secret menu item at Starbucks that you simply must try—the Candy Corn Cold Brew. While the Candy Corn Cold Brew isn't on the official Starbucks menu, you can still ask a barista to whip one up for you.

Food blogger Totallythebomb.com released the recipe for the Candy Corn Cold Brew and it sounds like the perfect Halloween drink. If you want to try this "sweet and strong" beverage, you'll have to start by ordering a Venti Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. Next up you'll have to ask your barista to substitute the vanilla for white mocha sauce. After that, ask for an extra pump of the pumpkin sauce in the sweet cream. That's all you have to do before you're sipping on a delicious Candy Corn Cold Brew.

If candy corn isn't your first choice for a fall-themed beverage, there are a ton of other secret menu items you can try. From the Pumpkin Cloud Macchiato to the Pumpkin Cheesecake Frappuccino, there's something for everybody.

The secret menu isn't the only place you can find fall-themed treats at Starbucks. Pumpkin is back at Starbucks locations in the United States and Canada. Customers can order popular pumpkin-flavored classics such as the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, as well as seasonal fall bakery items Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Pumpkin Scone, and Pumpkin Loaf.