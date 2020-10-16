Why October 19th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

October 19, 2021

It’s October 19th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1968, an 18-year-old guitarist named Peter Frampton played with The Small Faces during a London concert. Soon after, he’d join Humble Pie.

In 1974, Bachman Turner Overdrive went to number one on the US album chart with Not Fragile.

In 2004, the soundtrack to the film Alfie came out. Many of the songs were performed by Mick Jagger and others by Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart.

In 1985, A-Ha had the number one song in the country with “Take On Me.”

In 1993, Pearl Jam released their second album,Vs., which featured classics like “Daughter,” “Dissident” and “Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town.”

In 2004, Nirvana’s Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic appeared in public together for the first time in a decade at a Las Vegas rally for Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry.

And in 2005, U2’s Bono had lunch with President George W. Bush in the White House where they discussed, among other issues, fighting AIDS. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

