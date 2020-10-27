22 Rock Themed Pumpkins For Halloween
By Dave Basner
October 29, 2021
Each fall we celebrate the pumpkin by making everything pumpkin spice flavored, but it's in October when the pumpkin is truly hailed. As Halloween approaches, people all over the country carve the orange gourd into everything from the typical jack-o-lantern to other spooky designs to portraits of famous folks. Then there are the music lovers who use their pumpkins to pay tribute to their favorite artists. We scoured the internet for those pumpkins and found the best ones. Here are 22 pumpkins that pay tribute to some of the biggest and best rockers out there:
1) Mick Jagger and Keith Richards
2) Gene Simmons
3) Paul Stanley
4) Alice Cooper
7) Motorhead
8) The Beatles
9) Motley Crue
10) Slayer
11) Iron Maiden
12) Led Zeppelin
13) Def Leppard
14) Rush
15) Lynyrd Skynyrd
16) Aerosmith
17) AC/DC
18) Bob Dylan
19) Grateful Dead
20) Jim Morrison
21) Pink Floyd
22) Bono
If you haven’t carved your pumpkin yet, there are lots of rock-themed stencils online to help you have the best pumpkin on your block. Hope your Halloween rocks!