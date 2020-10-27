22 Rock Themed Pumpkins For Halloween

By Dave Basner

October 29, 2021

Photo: Imgur

Each fall we celebrate the pumpkin by making everything pumpkin spice flavored, but it's in October when the pumpkin is truly hailed. As Halloween approaches, people all over the country carve the orange gourd into everything from the typical jack-o-lantern to other spooky designs to portraits of famous folks. Then there are the music lovers who use their pumpkins to pay tribute to their favorite artists. We scoured the internet for those pumpkins and found the best ones. Here are 22 pumpkins that pay tribute to some of the biggest and best rockers out there:

1) Mick Jagger and Keith Richards

Alice!

Ozzy!

EVH!

beatles

The Crue!

10) Slayer

#slayerpumpkin 2016 lit up

zep

14) Rush

freebird.

17) AC/DC

doors.

#pinkfloydpumpkin

22) Bono

If you haven’t carved your pumpkin yet, there are lots of rock-themed stencils online to help you have the best pumpkin on your block. Hope your Halloween rocks!

