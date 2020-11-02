The Lasting Impact Of HBCUs On American History

In honor of HBCU Week, we're celebrating the gifts that are Historically Black colleges and universities!

HBCUs serve many functions in American society. Not only did they provide educational opportunities to Black Americans when most predominantly white institutions shut them out centuries ago, but they continue to serve an important role in Black culture. These institutions have also left their mark on American history as a whole due to their various contributions.

To understand these contributions, let's roll the clock back to the 1800s. The earliest HBCUs are dated back to the 1830s, but many were founded after the Civil War. Most HBCUs were established by Black ministers and white philanthropists across the South to educate freed slaves. The second Morrill Land-Grant Act of the 1890s mandated that either public universities open their doors to Black students or establish more HBCUs.