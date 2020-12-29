Here's Every Louisiana Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

By Anna Gallegos, Sarah Tate

March 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

For the past 15 years, Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives has been highlighting some of the most beloved restaurants in America, including 20 in Louisiana. The restaurants chosen run the culinary gamut.

Here's every place Fieri has stopped at on his way to Flavortown, listed in order of their appearance on the show:

These restaurants have closed after being featured on the show:

  • Louie & The Red Head Lady: Season 11, Episode 4 (January 2011)
  • The Old Coffee Pot Restaurant: Season 11, Episode 12 (April 2011)
  • Red's Chinese (temporarily closed): Season 29, Episode 9 (January 2019)
  • Avery's on Tulane: Season 29, Episode 13 (March 2019)
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.