Here's Every Louisiana Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
By Anna Gallegos, Sarah Tate
March 3, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
For the past 15 years, Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives has been highlighting some of the most beloved restaurants in America, including 20 in Louisiana. The restaurants chosen run the culinary gamut.
Here's every place Fieri has stopped at on his way to Flavortown, listed in order of their appearance on the show:
- The Rivershack Tavern: Season 3, Episode 11 (June 2008)
- The Joint: Season 3, Episode 11 (June 2008)
- The Creole Creamery: Season 4, Episode 1 (July 2008)
- Casamento's Restaurant: Season 4, Episode 10 (October 2008)
- Surrey's Cafe: Season 5, Episode 1 (November 2008)
- Parasol's: Season 5, Episode 4 (December 2008)
- Joey K's Restaurant & Bar: Season 5, Episode 11 (February 2008)
- Sammy's Food Service & Deli: Season 10, Episode 10 (November 2010)
- Mahony's Po-Boy Shop: Season 11, Episode 2 (January 2011)
- La Pines Café: Season 11, Episode 6 (February 2011)
- Katie's Restaurant: Season 11, Episode 10 (March 2011)
- Bourrée at Boucherie: Season 27, Episode 7 (October 2017)
- Piece of Meat: Season 29, Episode 13 (March 2019)
- Seither's Seafood: Season 29, Episode 13 (March 2019)
- Turkey and the Wolf: Season 30, Episode 1 (January 2019)
- Marjie's Grill: Season 30, Episode 1 (January 2019)
These restaurants have closed after being featured on the show:
- Louie & The Red Head Lady: Season 11, Episode 4 (January 2011)
- The Old Coffee Pot Restaurant: Season 11, Episode 12 (April 2011)
- Red's Chinese (temporarily closed): Season 29, Episode 9 (January 2019)
- Avery's on Tulane: Season 29, Episode 13 (March 2019)