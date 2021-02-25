Feedback

These 8 Pets Are Banned In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate

April 8, 2021

If you're looking for a pet, a nice little friend to keep you company during quarantine and beyond, most people tend to stray toward dogs, cats, or even a hamster. Maybe they'll go a slightly scalier route and get a snake or iguana. Occasionally people want something bigger, more dangerous. Deadly. That's usually when they begin looking at more exotic pet options, like a tiger or a monkey. But did you know that certain animals are banned as pets in different states?

Thankfully, Stacker has compiled a list of forbidden pets to help you keep track of what is and what isn't allowed in each state. So what animals are you banned from owning as pets in the Pelican State?

Here are the eight animals not allowed as pets in Louisiana:

  • Bear
  • Wolf
  • Tiger
  • Lion
  • Leopard
  • Jaguar
  • Primate
  • Fox

According to Stacker, certain animals are banned because of the risk to public health and safety as well as potential detriment they may have to the welfare of other animals.

Louisiana law warns that "the size and strength of such animals in concert with their natural and unpredictable and/or predatory nature can result in severe injury or death when an attack upon a human occurs." The site did note, however, that even though wolves are banned as pets, wolf/dog hybrids are allowed.

See what animals are banned in other states here.

Photo: Getty Images

