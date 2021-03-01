70 Girl Power Anthems To Bop To On International Women's Day
By Paris Close, Rebekah Gonzalez
March 6, 2023
With March being Women's History Month and International Women’s Day (March 8th) quickly approaching, it’s only fitting that we bring you the playlist of all playlists to celebrate women in music. From girl power bangers by Beyonce and Ariana Grande to confident-boosting bops by Demi Lovato and Chloe x Halle to empowering throwback tracks by everyone from legends like Chaka Khan, Joan Jett, and TLC — you can spin these 70 girl power tracks before, during, and long after the holiday.
In celebration of International Women's Day, iHeartRadio and SeeHer — the largest global movement to eliminate gender bias in marketing, advertising, media and entertainment — are coming together for the third annual "iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture." Fans can tune in to the 2023 iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her on Wednesday, March 8th at 8pm ET (and available on demand through March 14th) via iHeartRadio's YouTube channel and Facebook page.
1. Lizzo, "Special"
2. Beyoncé, "Break My Soul"
3. Demi Lovato, "SUBSTANCE"
4. Billie Eilish, "my future"
5. Dua Lipa, "Boys Will Be Boys"
6. Charli XCX, "Used To Know Me"
7. Miley Cyrus, "Flowers"
8. Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"
9. Lady Gaga, "Free Woman"
10. Meghan Trainor, "Made You Look"
11. Lizzo, "Good as Hell"
12. Beyoncé ft. Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie, "***Flawless"
13. Taylor Swift, "The Man"
14. Destiny's Child, "Independent Women"
15. Ariana Grande, "God is a woman"
16. Katy Perry, "Firework"
17. Joan Jett, "Bad Reputation"
18. Fifth Harmony, "BO$$"
19. Erykah Badu, "Tyrone"
20. Beyonce, "Run the World (Girls)"
21. Summer Walker, "Girls Need Love"
22. Alicia Keys, "Girl on Fire"
23. TLC, "No Scrubs"
24. Halsey, "Without Me"
25. Nicki Minaj feat. Beyonce, "Feeling Myself"
26. Chaka Khan, "I'm Every Woman"
27. Demi Lovato, "Confident"
28. Chloe x Halle, "Do It"
29. Hailee Steinfeld, "Love Myself"
30. Shania Twain, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"
31. Janelle Monáe, "Pynk"
32. Katy Perry, "Roar"
33. Sia, "Chandelier"
34. Pink, "U + Ur Hand"
35. Taylor Swift, "Shake It Off"
36. Kelly Clarkson, "Stronger"
37. Gwen Stefani, "Hollaback Girl"
38. Cyndi Lauper, "Girls Just Want to Have Fun"
39. Rihanna, "Needed Me"
40. Summer Walker, "Karma"
41. Alessia Cara, "Scars to Your Beautiful"
42. Solange, "Don't Touch My Hair"
43. Lady Gaga, "Born This Way"
44. Christina Aguilera, "Beautiful"
45. Sara Bareilles, "Brave"
46. Alicia Keys, "Superwoman"
47. Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyonce, "Savage Remix"
48. SZA, "The Weekend"
49. Ciara, "Level Up"
50. TLC, "Unpretty"
51. Toni Braxton, "He Wasn't Man Enough"
52. Natasha Bedingfield, "Single"
53. Beyonce, "Irreplaceable"
45. Carrie Underwood, "Before He Cheats"
55. Fergie, "Big Girls Don't Cry"
56. Mary J. Blige, "Just Fine"
57. Dua Lipa, "New Rules"
58. Cardi B, "Be Careful"
59. Pink, "F**kin' Perfect"
60. Halsey, "You should be sad"
61. Miley Cyrus, "Mother's Daughter"
62. Spice Girls, "Wannabe"
63. No Doubt, "Just a Girl"
64. Alanis Morissette, "You Oughta Know"
65. Janet Jackson, "Nasty"
66. Billie Eilish, "you should see me in a crown"
67. Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey, "Don't Call Me Angel"
68. Aretha Franklin, "Respect"
69. Lizzo, "Juice"
70. Selena Gomez, "Look At Her Now"