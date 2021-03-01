70 Girl Power Anthems To Bop To On International Women's Day

With March being Women's History Month and International Women’s Day (March 8th) quickly approaching, it’s only fitting that we bring you the playlist of all playlists to celebrate women in music. From girl power bangers by Beyonce and Ariana Grande to confident-boosting bops by Demi Lovato and Chloe x Halle to empowering throwback tracks by everyone from legends like Chaka Khan, Joan Jett, and TLC — you can spin these 70 girl power tracks before, during, and long after the holiday.

In celebration of International Women's Day, iHeartRadio and SeeHer — the largest global movement to eliminate gender bias in marketing, advertising, media and entertainment — are coming together for the third annual "iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture." Fans can tune in to the 2023 iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her on Wednesday, March 8th at 8pm ET (and available on demand through March 14th) via iHeartRadio's YouTube channel and Facebook page.