Why March 24th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

March 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It’s March 24th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.

In 1962, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards first performed together as Little Boy Blue and the Blue Boys.

In 1991,The Black Crowes were dropped as the opening act on ZZ Top’s tour because they repeatedly criticized Miller Beer, the tour’s sponsor.

In 1986,Van Halen released their record 5150.

In 2002, Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix became the proud father of a baby boy he named Makaile Cielo Shaddix.

And in 2001, a stretch of Highway 19 in Macon, Georgia was named Duane Allman Boulevard. It’s near the spot where the Allman Brothers Band guitarist died at age 24 in a 1971 motorcycle crash.

And that’s what happened today in Rock History.

(H/T: This Day in Music)

