Brett Young Reveals Sex Of Second Baby On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Brett Young and his wife Taylor are expecting their second child and the country singer revealed the sex of baby number two on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday (March 25).

While speaking with Kelly Clarkson about the pregnancy and if the couple knew if they were having a girl or a boy, Young surprised her with the reveal right on the show!

“We thought it would be a fun way to announce… do the reveal right here today with you,” he told Clarkson — who was super excited! “Since my wife and baby couldn't be here, I thought it would be fun to at least use a picture.”

During the show, a photo of their daughter Presley surrounded by balls shows up on the screen to reveal the news that he and his wife are expecting another baby girl!

“I don't know if you guys can tell that there aren't any blue balls in the tub with Presley but we got baby girl number two on the way,” he revealed. “I need to get boy dogs or something!”