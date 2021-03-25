Gov. Cooper Announces When Vaccines Will Open To Everyone

Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday (March 25) that the rest of Group 4 can begin receiving vaccines starting next week and that all adults in North Carolina will soon be eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine, WRAL reports. The news comes just two days after the state loosened more COVID-19 restrictions due to improving trends.

During a press conference Thursday, Gov. Cooper said that the state will open up appointments for the rest of Group 4 on March 31. This includes essential workers in commercial services like retail and hospitality as well as workers in construction, housing, chemical and pharmaceutical facilities, and more.

All other North Carolina residents ages 16 and up who wish to get vaccinated will have the chance starting April 7 as North Carolina moves to meet President Joe Biden's May 1 deadline of opening up appointments to all who want to get their shot.

"Vaccines are the key to moving us forward," said Cooper. "We've been faster and have gotten more supply than anticipated, and that's fantastic."