This Memphis Neighborhood Named Among The Best Places To Live In Tennessee

The rankings are in.

Niche.com, a research hub that uses data to compare schools and colleges, just came out with a new report showing some of the best places to live in Tennessee. The report includes rankings like best suburbs, best counties, best place to raise a family, best place to buy a house, and more.

So which Memphis neighborhood was named to the top 10?

Germantown

With high scores in housing, public schools, crime/safety, and nightlife, this Memphis suburb was given an overall grade of A+.

Here are the top 25 best places to live in Tennessee, according to Niche:

Elliston Place, neighborhood in Nashville Hope Gardens, neighborhood in Nashville Brentwood, suburb of Nashville Farragut, suburb of Knoxville Franklin, town outside of Nashville Nolensville, suburb of Nashville Music Row, neighborhood in Nashville Scarritt Peabody, neighborhood in Nashville Germantown, suburb of Memphis Sulphur Dell (North Capital Area), neighborhood in Nashville The Gulch, neighborhood in Nashville West Church, neighborhood in Nashville Germantown, neighborhood in Nashville Lafayette, neighborhood in Nashville Thompson's Station, about 30 miles south of Nashville Lookout Mountain, suburb of Chattanooga Downtown, neighborhood in Nashville Signal Mountain, suburb of Chattanooga West Broad, neighborhood in Nashville Collierville, suburb of Memphis Demonbreun Hill, neighborhood in Nashville Rutledge Hill, neighborhood in Nashville Oak Hill, suburb of Nashville Salemtown, neighborhood in Nashville Collegedale, suburb of Chattanooga

