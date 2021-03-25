Feedback

This Memphis Neighborhood Named Among The Best Places To Live In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate, Kelly Fisher

March 25, 2021

The rankings are in.

Niche.com, a research hub that uses data to compare schools and colleges, just came out with a new report showing some of the best places to live in Tennessee. The report includes rankings like best suburbs, best counties, best place to raise a family, best place to buy a house, and more.

So which Memphis neighborhood was named to the top 10?

Germantown

With high scores in housing, public schools, crime/safety, and nightlife, this Memphis suburb was given an overall grade of A+.

Here are the top 25 best places to live in Tennessee, according to Niche:

  1. Elliston Place, neighborhood in Nashville
  2. Hope Gardens, neighborhood in Nashville
  3. Brentwood, suburb of Nashville
  4. Farragut, suburb of Knoxville
  5. Franklin, town outside of Nashville
  6. Nolensville, suburb of Nashville
  7. Music Row, neighborhood in Nashville
  8. Scarritt Peabody, neighborhood in Nashville
  9. Germantown, suburb of Memphis
  10. Sulphur Dell (North Capital Area), neighborhood in Nashville
  11. The Gulch, neighborhood in Nashville
  12. West Church, neighborhood in Nashville
  13. Germantown, neighborhood in Nashville
  14. Lafayette, neighborhood in Nashville
  15. Thompson's Station, about 30 miles south of Nashville
  16. Lookout Mountain, suburb of Chattanooga
  17. Downtown, neighborhood in Nashville
  18. Signal Mountain, suburb of Chattanooga
  19. West Broad, neighborhood in Nashville
  20. Collierville, suburb of Memphis
  21. Demonbreun Hill, neighborhood in Nashville
  22. Rutledge Hill, neighborhood in Nashville
  23. Oak Hill, suburb of Nashville
  24. Salemtown, neighborhood in Nashville
  25. Collegedale, suburb of Chattanooga

Photo: Getty Images

