This Memphis Neighborhood Named Among The Best Places To Live In Tennessee
By Sarah Tate, Kelly Fisher
March 25, 2021
The rankings are in.
Niche.com, a research hub that uses data to compare schools and colleges, just came out with a new report showing some of the best places to live in Tennessee. The report includes rankings like best suburbs, best counties, best place to raise a family, best place to buy a house, and more.
So which Memphis neighborhood was named to the top 10?
Germantown
With high scores in housing, public schools, crime/safety, and nightlife, this Memphis suburb was given an overall grade of A+.
Here are the top 25 best places to live in Tennessee, according to Niche:
- Elliston Place, neighborhood in Nashville
- Hope Gardens, neighborhood in Nashville
- Brentwood, suburb of Nashville
- Farragut, suburb of Knoxville
- Franklin, town outside of Nashville
- Nolensville, suburb of Nashville
- Music Row, neighborhood in Nashville
- Scarritt Peabody, neighborhood in Nashville
- Germantown, suburb of Memphis
- Sulphur Dell (North Capital Area), neighborhood in Nashville
- The Gulch, neighborhood in Nashville
- West Church, neighborhood in Nashville
- Germantown, neighborhood in Nashville
- Lafayette, neighborhood in Nashville
- Thompson's Station, about 30 miles south of Nashville
- Lookout Mountain, suburb of Chattanooga
- Downtown, neighborhood in Nashville
- Signal Mountain, suburb of Chattanooga
- West Broad, neighborhood in Nashville
- Collierville, suburb of Memphis
- Demonbreun Hill, neighborhood in Nashville
- Rutledge Hill, neighborhood in Nashville
- Oak Hill, suburb of Nashville
- Salemtown, neighborhood in Nashville
- Collegedale, suburb of Chattanooga
Photo: Getty Images